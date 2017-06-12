World's smelliest flower to reach stinky peak in SF

Terra the Titan, pictured June 13, 2017, on the verge of blooming and giving off a putrid smell at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park. Terra the Titan, pictured June 13, 2017, on the verge of blooming and giving off a putrid smell at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.