World's highest telescope takes amazing picture of a band of colliding comets

12 hrs ago

ALMA, the highest observatory on Earth, has produced a remarkable and detailed image of a ring of debris from colliding comets encircling a young star, Fomalhaut, that lies only 25 light-years away. The bright ring around Fomalhaut, believed to be a debris disk produced by colliding comets, imaged by ALMA and superimposed on a previous Hubble image, shown in blue.

