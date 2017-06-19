World's highest telescope takes amazing picture of a band of colliding comets

ALMA, the highest observatory on Earth, has produced a remarkable and detailed image of a ring of debris from colliding comets encircling a young star, Fomalhaut, that lies only 25 light-years away. The bright ring around Fomalhaut, believed to be a debris disk produced by colliding comets, imaged by ALMA and superimposed on a previous Hubble image, shown in blue.

