Woman takes picture, helps Berkeley police nab her attacker

Thanks to a camera phone photo, Berkeley police were able to arrest a man accused of groping a woman as she walked near the UC Berkeley campus. Police said a 19-year-old woman was walking near Bancroft Way and Fulton Street at 7:08 p.m. on May 29 when a man grabbed her buttocks.

