Woman pepper-sprayed at UC Berkeley protest sues university, police

A woman has sued the University of California at Berkeley for infringing on her First Amendment free speech rights after she said she was pepper-sprayed by protesters demonstrating against a planned appearance by a right-wing speaker in February. Kiara Robles of Oakland, California is suing 18 individuals and organizations including officials at the University of California, UC Berkeley's police department, Berkeley's Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Berkeley Police Department, U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi and investor George Soros.

