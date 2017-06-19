Why the latest wave of terrorism will get worse before it gets better
The latest attacks in London and Manchester - like last year's attacks in Orlando, Florida and St. Cloud, Minnesota - epitomize what I call the newest form of terrorism. The newest terrorists aim to kill as many people as possible, as frequently as possible, as horrifically as possible, intimately, suicidally, with the most accessible weapons, in the most accessible public spaces.
