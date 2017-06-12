'Welcome to Braggsville' at Book-It T...

'Welcome to Braggsville' at Book-It Theatre elegantly slides a knife into American racism

My grandfather grew up a small-town Southern boy, a World War II veteran whose job was to sit on the bumper of the first truck rolling through the woods on the German front because he was a country kid who could read the broken branches and twigs for signs of enemy soldiers. That also meant his head was the first in line to be shot by a sniper during a night run - but he never bragged about that.

