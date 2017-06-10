Viral infections found in UC Berkeley study decreasing muscle health

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have found that viral infections turn down the intensity of a key cell-signaling pathway linked to healing and health of skeletal muscle and bone, mental well-being and prevention of obesity. While the findings were recently published online in the journal Skeletal Muscle, the signaling pathway, called oxytocin receptor MAPK, or OXTR, has been well studied for its role in trust and bonding and more recently was found to be needed for muscle maintenance and regeneration, which declines with age.

