Viral infections found in UC Berkeley study decreasing muscle health
Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have found that viral infections turn down the intensity of a key cell-signaling pathway linked to healing and health of skeletal muscle and bone, mental well-being and prevention of obesity. While the findings were recently published online in the journal Skeletal Muscle, the signaling pathway, called oxytocin receptor MAPK, or OXTR, has been well studied for its role in trust and bonding and more recently was found to be needed for muscle maintenance and regeneration, which declines with age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|13 hr
|cliche black stan...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,509
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC