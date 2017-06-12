VIjay Iyer brings sprawling - jazz' style to Ojai at Berkeley
Vijay Iyer is clearly not content to remain within a single musical arena for very long. The polymathic pianist and composer might as well be considered a jazz musician as anything else - but only if you consider "jazz" to be an infinitely expandable umbrella term that encompasses everything from minimalism to bebop to improvised electronics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|FRISCO 81
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Thu
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Gino
|30
|Warriors to the White House?
|Wed
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Wed
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC