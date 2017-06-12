VIjay Iyer brings sprawling - jazz' s...

VIjay Iyer brings sprawling - jazz' style to Ojai at Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Vijay Iyer is clearly not content to remain within a single musical arena for very long. The polymathic pianist and composer might as well be considered a jazz musician as anything else - but only if you consider "jazz" to be an infinitely expandable umbrella term that encompasses everything from minimalism to bebop to improvised electronics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) 1 hr FRISCO 81 34
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr bill 20,937
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Thu RiccardoFire 2
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Thu Gino 30
Warriors to the White House? Wed Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Wed Dippy do wah 2
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jun 14 Jessica209 80
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC