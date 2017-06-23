US Government Narrows Focus of Counter-Extremism Program
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday announced changes to a $10 million government grant program, narrowing its focus around efforts to combat Islamist extremism. In an update to awards announced in January by former President Barack Obama's administration, the department released a new list of grant recipients and amounts, shifting money to law enforcement offices and away from groups that combat U.S.-based extremism.
