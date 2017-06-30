Urban Shield: a Federal Protection Racket

In 2015, Berkeley, California City Councilor Max Anderson voiced this eloquent opposition to militarization of the police during the annual Bay Area Urban Shield war games and weapons expo: When I was in the Marines in the early '60s, all our pop-up targets that we practiced on were Asians. You know now they're Middle Easterners, so it kinda shifts, and so the rationale and the justification for targeting people on these bases shifts along with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.