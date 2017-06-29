Underwater telecommunication is hard, but engineers just made a huge breakthrough

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have discovered a method of packing more channels onto a single acoustic frequency - massively increasing the quantity of data that can be transmitted underwater. "Image you are somewhere underwater in the ocean - say, you are on a submarine - and still want to communicate with high speed with other submarines, or surface vessels, or somewhere on ground," Chengzhi Shi , a PhD student in Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, told Digital Trends.

