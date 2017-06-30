UC Berkeley Tries To Dismiss Free Spe...

UC Berkeley Tries To Dismiss Free Speech Lawsuit

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The University of California, Berkeley is trying to dismiss a free speech lawsuit filed following the cancelation of Ann Coulter's speech at the school in April. UC Berkeley attorneys - including Janet Napolitano, system president of the University of California, and Nicholas Dirks, chancellor of UC Berkeley - insist the claims made by Young America's Foundation and the Berkeley College Republicans are "moot," according to a court document obtained by Campus Reform Friday.

