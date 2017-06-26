Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to wind down 40th anniversary tour...
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will launch the second of two planned North American legs of their 40th anniversary tour this Thursday in Chicago, and now the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have just announced a new concert taking place September 21 at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles that will be the final stop on the tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. PT.
