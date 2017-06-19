The Paradox of the Sugar Tax: How Buying a Soda Benefits Services for the Poor

Starting next year, soda drinkers will pay more for their sugar fix in Seattle - the latest city to impose a levy a tax on sweetened drinks as the debate surrounding the idea shifts to dollars and cents instead of ounces and pounds. The Seattle city council recently voted by a 7-1 margin to levy a 1.75-cent per ounce tax on soda and other sugary beverages.

