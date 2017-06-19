The Paradox of the Sugar Tax: How Buying a Soda Benefits Services for the Poor
Starting next year, soda drinkers will pay more for their sugar fix in Seattle - the latest city to impose a levy a tax on sweetened drinks as the debate surrounding the idea shifts to dollars and cents instead of ounces and pounds. The Seattle city council recently voted by a 7-1 margin to levy a 1.75-cent per ounce tax on soda and other sugary beverages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Zillow
|17,516
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC