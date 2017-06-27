The Harvard Corporation, Explained

The Harvard Corporation, Explained

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

The Harvard Corporation-along with three members of the Board of Overseers-will choose the University's next president. Here's a look at what the Corporation is, who sits on it, and what it does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 7 hr Sweet J 17,524
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... 21 hr ghostdancer1890 1
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Sun Sally 3
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,361 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC