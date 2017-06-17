The future of our cities: Engineers t...

The future of our cities: Engineers test resilient, intelligent infrastructure

14 hrs ago Read more: Science Daily

Engineers tested several advanced sensors that can collectively measure strain, temperature, movement and leakage installed along a 40-foot section of a hazard-resilient pipeline being tested for earthquake fault-rupture performance. The results could have huge consequences for urban planners and municipal leaders.

