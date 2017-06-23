The best way for the city of Berkeley to buy property for housing: An open letter to the Berkeley City Council I am a member of the Housing Advisory Commission , writing to [the council] in my individual capacity. As you know, the HAC and the City Manager have expressed conflicting views about financing the purchase of real properties at 1001, 1007, 1011 University Ave., and 1925 Ninth Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.