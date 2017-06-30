The affordable housing crisis: how Berkeley should deal with it
As progressives have contended, the Berkeley Housing crisis is not about a shortage of housing. Rather the housing crisis is about affordable housing, particularly for residents whose wages are below the poverty level.
