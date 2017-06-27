Survey: Pain patients overwhelmingly prefer medical marijuana over opioids
When patients have a choice between opioids and medical marijuana for a painful condition, an overwhelming majority say they prefer marijuana, that it works just as well, and has fewer side effects, a new survey finds. Though the survey , involving 2,897 medical cannabis patients, didn't track actual drug use or efficacy, the findings fits with previous data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
