Survey: Pain patients overwhelmingly ...

Survey: Pain patients overwhelmingly prefer medical marijuana over opioids

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Ars Technica

When patients have a choice between opioids and medical marijuana for a painful condition, an overwhelming majority say they prefer marijuana, that it works just as well, and has fewer side effects, a new survey finds. Though the survey , involving 2,897 medical cannabis patients, didn't track actual drug use or efficacy, the findings fits with previous data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 19 hr Lisancali 17,526
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Mon ghostdancer1890 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Jun 25 Sally 3
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,518 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC