Study Says Minimum Wage Hike Kills NYC Restaurant Jobs - But It's Suspect
A recent report out of the Post sounds pretty bad for restaurants in the city - it claims that the minimum wage hike has already screwed up growth in the industry. The number of jobs at full-service restaurants grew just 1.3 percent in 2016, while fast-food restaurants saw 3.4 percent job growth, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC