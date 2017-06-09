Speak up on Tuesday for affordable ho...

Speak up on Tuesday for affordable housing in Berkeley

If you're part of the majority of Berkeleyans who voted to throw the rascals out in the recent November and March elections, Tuesday is your chance to speak up for what you voted for. That would be, by most counts, to put an end to turning the prime downtown building sites, the ones close to BART and other transit opportunities, over to unbridled luxury market rate housing developers, the ones targeting San Francisco's tech overflow, which are cleverly designed to absorb flight capital from Russia, China and elsewhere.

