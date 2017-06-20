Senate hearing examines free speech on college campuses after incidents at UC-Berkeley, Middlebury
U.S. senators focused Tuesday on the issues surrounding free speech on college campuses, as some expressed concerns that voices have been suppressed because they have been deemed offensive, and others raised questions about how to balance First Amendment rights with safety. "There is no point in having a student body on campus if competing ideas are not exchanged and analyzed and respected by each other," said Sen. Charles E. Grassley , chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,518
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC