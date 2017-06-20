Senate hearing examines free speech on college campuses after incidents at UC-Berkeley, Middlebury

U.S. senators focused Tuesday on the issues surrounding free speech on college campuses, as some expressed concerns that voices have been suppressed because they have been deemed offensive, and others raised questions about how to balance First Amendment rights with safety. "There is no point in having a student body on campus if competing ideas are not exchanged and analyzed and respected by each other," said Sen. Charles E. Grassley , chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

