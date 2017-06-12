Seasonal rain and snow trigger small earthquakes on California faults

VIDEO: Seasonal stress changes from hydrological loading resolved on the regional fault geometry as a monthly time-series from 2006 through 2014. The elastic flexing of the crust is the result of... view California's winter rains and snow depress the Sierra Nevada and Coast Ranges, which then rebound during the summer, changing the stress on the state's earthquake faults and causing seasonal upticks in small quakes, according to a new study by University of California, Berkeley seismologists.

