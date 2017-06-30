Samora Pinderhughes to perform Thursday, July 20 at Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts

Pianist Samora Pinderhughes is coming to St. Louis to perform at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts in Grand Center. Pinderhughes will play music inspired by the Pulitzer's exhibition "Blue Black" and by his score for the documentary film Whose Streets? , which was co-directed and produced by St. Louis activist and artist Damon Davis .

