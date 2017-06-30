Samora Pinderhughes to perform Thursd...

Samora Pinderhughes to perform Thursday, July 20 at Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Jazz Notes

Pianist Samora Pinderhughes is coming to St. Louis to perform at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts in Grand Center. Pinderhughes will play music inspired by the Pulitzer's exhibition "Blue Black" and by his score for the documentary film Whose Streets? , which was co-directed and produced by St. Louis activist and artist Damon Davis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 53 min Rayboy 17,530
third annual native american walk for sobriety,... Jun 26 ghostdancer1890 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Jun 25 Sally 3
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC