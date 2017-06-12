Robots and humans, working together i...

Robots and humans, working together in harmony?

Rather than worry about robots overtaking us, it's more interesting to consider how we might collaborate with our machines. At Institute for the Future where I'm a researcher, we have forecasted how the real power of automation will come from "humans plus machines."

