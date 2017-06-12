Researchers find dressmakers to have ...

Researchers find dressmakers to have superior needle-sharp stereoscopic vision

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Haute couture can be credited for enhancing more than catwalks and red carpets. New research from the University of California, Berkeley suggests that the 3D or "stereoscopic" vision of dressmakers is as sharp as their needles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) 2 hr Richtown Boss 33
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr ThomasA 20,936
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? 7 hr RiccardoFire 2
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) 10 hr Gino 30
Warriors to the White House? 20 hr Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... 22 hr Dippy do wah 2
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Wed Jessica209 80
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC