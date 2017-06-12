Researchers find dressmakers to have superior needle-sharp stereoscopic vision
Haute couture can be credited for enhancing more than catwalks and red carpets. New research from the University of California, Berkeley suggests that the 3D or "stereoscopic" vision of dressmakers is as sharp as their needles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Richtown Boss
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|7 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Gino
|30
|Warriors to the White House?
|20 hr
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|22 hr
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Jessica209
|80
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC