Removal of senescent cells could delay onset of age-related pathologies
A recent study, led by an international team of researchers confirms that targeted removal of senescent cells , accumulated in many vertebrate tissues as we age, contribute significantly in delaying the onset of age-related pathologies. This breakthrough research has been led by Dr. Chaekyu Kim of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who is now at UNIST, and Dr. Ok Hee Jeon of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in collaborations with the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, the University Medical Center Groningen, Unity Biotechnology, Inc., and the University of California, Berkeley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Fri
|cliche black stan...
|1
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC