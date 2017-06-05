Removal of senescent cells could dela...

Removal of senescent cells could delay onset of age-related pathologies

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A recent study, led by an international team of researchers confirms that targeted removal of senescent cells , accumulated in many vertebrate tissues as we age, contribute significantly in delaying the onset of age-related pathologies. This breakthrough research has been led by Dr. Chaekyu Kim of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who is now at UNIST, and Dr. Ok Hee Jeon of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in collaborations with the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, the University Medical Center Groningen, Unity Biotechnology, Inc., and the University of California, Berkeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 7 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,510
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr ThomasA 20,926
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Fri cliche black stan... 1
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Jun 7 Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC