Pride 2017: Julia Serano, Transfeminist Thinker, Talks Trans-Misogyny
The biologist, performer and author Julia Serano is a leading transfeminist thinker and the author of "Whipping Girl," which Jill Soloway, the creator of the Amazon series "Transparent," cites as a major influence and the first book she gives to transgender friends, like Caitlyn Jenner. Based on Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC