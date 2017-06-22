Pride 2017: Julia Serano, Transfemini...

Pride 2017: Julia Serano, Transfeminist Thinker, Talks Trans-Misogyny

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

The biologist, performer and author Julia Serano is a leading transfeminist thinker and the author of "Whipping Girl," which Jill Soloway, the creator of the Amazon series "Transparent," cites as a major influence and the first book she gives to transgender friends, like Caitlyn Jenner. Based on Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 13 hr Fair Balanced 17,522
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Jun 15 RiccardoFire 2
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Alameda County was issued at June 22 at 1:10PM PDT

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC