Plead or Pay: New Traffic Ticket Scam

Plead or Pay: New Traffic Ticket Scam

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

JULY 01: Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. AAA is projecting that nearly 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the Fourth of July weekend, the largest number since 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sat Carnac The Magnif... 17,510
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Fri cliche black stan... 1
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Jun 7 Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC