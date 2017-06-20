Photos: Special Olympics Torch Run in Berkeley

With Berkeley police department Officer Alex Villarroel holding the "Flame of Hope" members of the department escort the torch along Oxford Street during the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The torch run was started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas by Police Chief Richard LaMunyon and now sees participation by departments across the nation in fundraising for the Special Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.