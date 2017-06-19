Photographs For a New Era of Resistance at the Oakland Museum of California
At the entrance of her new exhibition, Dorothea Lange sits atop her car with a polka dot bandana protecting her from the Texan sun, pointing her camera towards something just out of sight. Around the corner, visitors of the photographer's new retrospective at the Oakland Museum of California, Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing , are confronted by one of her subjects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC