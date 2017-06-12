people sit smiling in a crowd as they take in a learning session
There's no lack of Jewish learning events in the Bay Area - that's one of our community's many strengths. But Limmud stands apart for its size, diversity of participants and presenters, and most of all, its residential aspect: Several hundred people of all ages spend the weekend together to learn, teach and share ideas.
