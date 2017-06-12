people sit smiling in a crowd as they...

people sit smiling in a crowd as they take in a learning session

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

There's no lack of Jewish learning events in the Bay Area - that's one of our community's many strengths. But Limmud stands apart for its size, diversity of participants and presenters, and most of all, its residential aspect: Several hundred people of all ages spend the weekend together to learn, teach and share ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr DENG 17,516
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Mon Zag 29
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 9 cliche black stan... 1
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Jun 7 Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC