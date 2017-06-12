Our sun may have an evil twin called ...

Our sun may have an evil twin called 'Nemesis' that killed off the dinosaurs

A new model on how stars are formed has added weight to the hypothesis that most - if not all - stars are born in a litter with at least one sibling. Our own star at the center of the solar system is probably no exception, and some astronomers suspect that the sun's estranged twin might be the evil one, blaming it for the death of the dinosaurs .

