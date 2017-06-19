Oscar-winning actor recounts experien...

Oscar-winning actor recounts experiencing racism in Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

US actor Mahershala Ali, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Moonlight', poses with his Oscar as he arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on February 26, 2017. less US actor Mahershala Ali, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Moonlight', poses with his Oscar as he arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center ... more Actor Mahershala Ali and singer/actor Justin Timberlake attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 19 min Carnac The Magnif... 17,519
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Jun 15 RiccardoFire 2
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC