Oscar-winning actor recounts experiencing racism in Berkeley
US actor Mahershala Ali, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Moonlight', poses with his Oscar as he arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on February 26, 2017. less US actor Mahershala Ali, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Moonlight', poses with his Oscar as he arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center ... more Actor Mahershala Ali and singer/actor Justin Timberlake attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 min
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,519
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC