Once at the vanguard of national policy, California plays defense under Trump

Xavier Becerra, California's combative attorney general, has become the Golden State's face of resistance to the Trump administration's domestic initiatives, the blunt voice rejecting the president's attempts to roll back the progressive immigration and environmental policies so central to California's sense of itself. At a June 16 press conference, for example, Becerra pushed back against stricter immigration enforcement, saying his office would review conditions at immigrant detention facilities in conjunction with a legislative measure that prohibits local governments from renting out jail beds to U.S. Immigration and Customs.

