Nonprofit opening mental health wellness center in Berkeley
The nonprofit mental health agency Bonita House will open a wellness center near downtown in partnership with the city and Alameda County, District 4 Councilwoman Kate Harrison announced this week. The new center, aimed at adults and transition age youth with mental health disabilities and substance abuse disorders, is expected to open around January 2018 at 1909 University Ave. near Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,507
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC