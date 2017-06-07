Nonprofit opening mental health welln...

Nonprofit opening mental health wellness center in Berkeley

The nonprofit mental health agency Bonita House will open a wellness center near downtown in partnership with the city and Alameda County, District 4 Councilwoman Kate Harrison announced this week. The new center, aimed at adults and transition age youth with mental health disabilities and substance abuse disorders, is expected to open around January 2018 at 1909 University Ave. near Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

