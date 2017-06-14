New Housing Development in Berkeley C...

New Housing Development in Berkeley Could Uproot Popular Vegan Mexican Spot Flacos

14 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Last Thursday, at a Zoning Adjustments Board meeting in Berkeley, a new housing development was proposed for the intersection of Adeline Street and Ashby Avenue. If successful, the construction of this new building will mean much-need new housing - but also the demolition of Flacos, a popular vegan Mexican restaurant.

