New Housing Development in Berkeley Could Uproot Popular Vegan Mexican Spot Flacos
Last Thursday, at a Zoning Adjustments Board meeting in Berkeley, a new housing development was proposed for the intersection of Adeline Street and Ashby Avenue. If successful, the construction of this new building will mean much-need new housing - but also the demolition of Flacos, a popular vegan Mexican restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|3 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Gino
|30
|Warriors to the White House?
|15 hr
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|18 hr
|Dippy do wah
|2
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|Jessica209
|80
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Tue
|G Thug
|30
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC