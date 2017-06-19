New Game: Netrek
Netrek is essentially a "Star Trek" themed multiplayer "team Spacewar", where 2 teams of up to 8 players each command starships and dogfight the other team in real time , while conquering "planets" that form the effective playing field. Netrek, originally called XTrek II debuted in 1988 at the University of California Berkeley.
