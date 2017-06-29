Mystery of motive for a ransomware attack: money, mayhem or a message?

As governments and organisations around the world grappled on Wednesday with the effect of a cyberattack that froze computers and demanded a ransom for their release, victims received a clear warning from security experts not to pay a dime in the hopes of getting back their data. The hackers' email address was shut down and they had lost the ability to communicate with their victims, and by extension, to restore access to computers.

