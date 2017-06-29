Mystery of motive for a ransomware attack: money, mayhem or a message?
As governments and organisations around the world grappled on Wednesday with the effect of a cyberattack that froze computers and demanded a ransom for their release, victims received a clear warning from security experts not to pay a dime in the hopes of getting back their data. The hackers' email address was shut down and they had lost the ability to communicate with their victims, and by extension, to restore access to computers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Lisancali
|17,526
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Mon
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC