Kehlani's Sweet Sexy Savage Arrives in Berkeley

It's finally here: Kehlani's Sweet Sexy Savage World Tour! With so much anticipation after the release of her album, loyal fans have been anxiously awaiting a show from the Bay Area's R&B princess. With two shows in Santa Cruz and a show at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the East Bay will get their Bae-lani fix this Friday night in Berkeley.

