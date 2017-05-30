Kathleen Hill: Mexican bakeries, Kenwood Farmers Market and more

New Haven Apizza and Garcia Bakery have a sign posted on their glass door saying in both Spanish and English that they apologize for the inconvenience - their building suffered a fire recently -- and "will re-open very soon." Eye-balling it last week, the interior looks just the same as it did the afternoon of the fire with blackened walls, soot-covered display cases, and pizza boxes scattered on the floor.

