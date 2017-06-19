Jewish musicologist Richard Taruskin awarded Japanese - Nobel'

Taruskin, a University of California, Berkeley professor emeritus, is the author of the six-volume The Oxford History of Western Music . In a much-talked-about essay in 1989, he described composer Igor Stravinsky's fascist and anti-Semitic tendencies in the 1930s, and later criticized John Adams's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" for idealizing terrorists.

