Jennifer Egan, Pulitzer Prize winning author of "A Visit From The Goon Squad."

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is a jewel of the San Francisco literary community, having founded City Lights Booksellers and Publishers in 1953. An ardent supporter of local writers - he even went to trial for publishing fellow Beat poet Allen Ginsberg's "Howl" - Ferlinghetti was a prolific author himself, best known for his collection of poetry "A Coney Island of the Mind."

