Investigating emotional spillover in ...

Investigating emotional spillover in the brain

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Life is full of emotional highs and lows, ranging from enjoying an activity with a loved one and savoring a delicious meal to feeling hurt by a negative interaction with a co-worker or that recent scuffle with a family member. But when we let emotions from one event carry on to the next, such spillover can color our impressions and behavior in those new situations - sometimes for the worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 15 hr Not Bob 17,513
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) 21 hr A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) 22 hr FRISCO 81 34
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri bill 20,937
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Thu RiccardoFire 2
Warriors to the White House? Wed Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Wed Dippy do wah 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC