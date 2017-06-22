Independence Day celebrations in West Contra Costa, Albany, and Berkeley
ALBANY: The annual Green, Red, White & Blue Celebration will have activities and competitions, classic cars, food and entertainment for all ages from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at Memorial Park, 1325 Portland Ave. Attractions will include bluegrass music by Bill Evans & Friends, games for children and families, a petting zoo, face painting, a rock climbing wall, a zip line, jump houses, the East Bay Vivarium show, local food trucks, the annual Diaper Derby and mustache and beard and watermelon eating contests, and classic car and pet shows. Start the fun early at the annual Albany Lions Club pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Memorial Building.
