Independence Day celebrations in West...

Independence Day celebrations in West Contra Costa, Albany, and Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

ALBANY: The annual Green, Red, White & Blue Celebration will have activities and competitions, classic cars, food and entertainment for all ages from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at Memorial Park, 1325 Portland Ave. Attractions will include bluegrass music by Bill Evans & Friends, games for children and families, a petting zoo, face painting, a rock climbing wall, a zip line, jump houses, the East Bay Vivarium show, local food trucks, the annual Diaper Derby and mustache and beard and watermelon eating contests, and classic car and pet shows. Start the fun early at the annual Albany Lions Club pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu Fair Balanced 17,522
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Jun 16 A Thought 31
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Jun 16 FRISCO 81 34
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Jun 15 RiccardoFire 2
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... Jun 14 Dippy do wah 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC