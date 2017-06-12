iNaturalist Launches Deep Learning-Based Identification App
Trained using TensorFlow it already identifies over 10,000 different species with a new species added to the model every 1.7 hours. iNaturalist.org is an established and popular website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I programmer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Not Bob
|17,513
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 15
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC