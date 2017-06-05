In Free Speech Debates, LGBTQ and People Of Color At Risk

Demonstrators gathered near the University of California, Berkeley to show support for free speech and condemn the views of Ann Coulter and her supporters Commencement speakers and visiting lecturers are feeling the heat from the free speech debates raging on college campuses across the country. Both conservative and liberal speakers feel caught in the cross-hairs, though columnist Steven Thrasher from The Guardian argues that those most likely to experience real threats are the speakers who are neither white nor male.

