If cities really want to fight climate change, they have to fight cars
On June 1, the U.S. Climate Mayors - a network of more than 300 city leaders, including the mayors of the country's five largest cities - published a commitment to "adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement." The cities would carry out the promises Donald Trump had abandoned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Not Bob
|17,513
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|12 hr
|FRISCO 81
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Thu
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Warriors to the White House?
|Wed
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Wed
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC