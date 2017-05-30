How Trump Has Stoked the Campus Debat...

How Trump Has Stoked the Campus Debate on Speech and Violence

Nearly a century ago, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., famously suggested, in defense of free speech, that "every idea is an incitement." But are words themselves violence? The striking acceptance of the notion that some speech can constitute violence-and therefore has no place on a university campus-has coincided, this year, with the eruption of actual physical violence over speech.

