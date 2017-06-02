Housing, police reform to be focus of Berkeley District 4 town hall meeting
District 4 City Councilwoman Kate Harrison will hold a town hall meeting from noon to 2 p.m. June 10 at the North Berkeley Senior Center, Classroom A, 1901 Hearst Ave. Harrison will discuss housing, government accountability and police reform. Her staff will give a progress report on what her office has done and hopes to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|May 23
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC