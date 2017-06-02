Housing, police reform to be focus of...

Housing, police reform to be focus of Berkeley District 4 town hall meeting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

District 4 City Councilwoman Kate Harrison will hold a town hall meeting from noon to 2 p.m. June 10 at the North Berkeley Senior Center, Classroom A, 1901 Hearst Ave. Harrison will discuss housing, government accountability and police reform. Her staff will give a progress report on what her office has done and hopes to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) May 23 Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC